Winning $3 million scratch-off lottery ticket sold at Lebanon retailer

LEBANON, Pa. — A winning Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off ticket worth $3 million was sold recently at a Lebanon County retailer, the Lottery said Thursday.

Cider Sub Express, Inc., at 1999 E. Cumberland Street in Lebanon receives a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning $3 Million Extravaganza ticket, the Lottery said.

$3 Million Extravaganza is a $30 game that offers top prizes of $3 million. Players can learn more about the game by visiting the Lottery’s website or downloading the Official App.

Scratch-Off prizes expire one year from the game's end-sale date posted at palottery.com.

Winners should immediately sign the back of their ticket and call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481.

All lottery prizes more than $5,000 are subject to applicable withholding.