x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Lebanon County

Winning $3 million scratch-off lottery ticket sold at Lebanon retailer

Cider Sub Express, Inc., at 1999 E. Cumberland Street in Lebanon receives a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning $3 Million Extravaganza ticket, the PA Lottery said
Credit: WPMT

LEBANON, Pa. — A winning Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off ticket worth $3 million was sold recently at a Lebanon County retailer, the Lottery said Thursday.

Cider Sub Express, Inc., at 1999 E. Cumberland Street in Lebanon receives a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning $3 Million Extravaganza ticket, the Lottery said.

$3 Million Extravaganza is a $30 game that offers top prizes of $3 million. Players can learn more about the game by visiting the Lottery’s website or downloading the Official App.

Scratch-Off prizes expire one year from the game's end-sale date posted at palottery.com

Winners should immediately sign the back of their ticket and call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481.

All lottery prizes more than $5,000 are subject to applicable withholding. 

Visit palottery.com to review rules, chances of winning and learn how to play our traditional and online games. 

Related Articles

Download the FOX43 app