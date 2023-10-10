Victim identified following fatal Lebanon County crash

Bryce L. Nolt, 22, from Lititz, was a passenger in a 2016 Hyundai Veloster when the driver lost control on a wet roadway in the area of mile marker 264.2 westbound.

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — The victim of a single-vehicle crash on Saturday, Oct. 7, in Lebanon County, has been identified.

Bryce L. Nolt, 22, from Lititz, was a passenger in a 2016 Hyundai Veloster when the driver lost control on a wet roadway in the area of mile marker 264.2 westbound along the Pennsylvania Turnpike.

The car traveled up an embankment and overturned, before returning back onto the roadway in the right lane, facing southwest.

During the crash, Nolt was ejected through the sunroof onto the roadway, where he came to a final rest between the lanes.

The Lebanon County Deputy Coroner arrived at the scene and pronounced him dead. The driver of the vehicle was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.