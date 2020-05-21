Two Lebanon County men accused of dumping large amount of refuse along Route 117 in Cornwall

Joshua Kylor, 24, and Adam Wysokowski, 19, are facing several summary offenses, Cornwall Borough Police say

CORNWALL, Pa. — Cornwall Borough Police have charged two Lebanon County men with several offenses connected to the dumping of trash along State Road 117, just west of Old Mine Road in West Cornwall Township.

Joshua D. Kylor, 24, and Adam M. Wysokowski, 19, both of Palmyra, are charged with scattering rubbish, recklessly endangering another person, disorderly conduct, and criminal conspiracy, Cornwall Police say.

Police say the Lebanon County HazMat Team and PennDOT workers were forced to remove the refuse at an estimated cost of $4,729.76.