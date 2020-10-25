Two displaced in Palmyra house fire

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — One adult and one child were displaced Saturday afternoon after a fire tore through their home in Palmyra according to the Red Cross.
Firefighters were dispatched to a home on the 2800 block of Horseshoe Pike around 4:40 p.m. for a fire. Fire officials said the fire started in the bathroom of the house.
Two pets were rescued from the home by firefighters and no injuries were reported according to Campbelltown Volunteer Fire Company.
The Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal was on the scene to investigate the fire but so far there is no word on what caused the fire or how much damage it caused.