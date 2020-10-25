Two displaced in Palmyra house fire

The cause of the fire is currently unknown.

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — One adult and one child were displaced Saturday afternoon after a fire tore through their home in Palmyra according to the Red Cross.

This evening we responded to the 2800 Block of Horseshoe Pike in Palmyra (Lebanon County) following a single family fire. There we provided resources to 1 adult and 1 child for shelter, clothing, and food. — American Red Cross Greater PA (@RedCrossGPA) October 25, 2020

Firefighters were dispatched to a home on the 2800 block of Horseshoe Pike around 4:40 p.m. for a fire. Fire officials said the fire started in the bathroom of the house.

Two pets were rescued from the home by firefighters and no injuries were reported according to Campbelltown Volunteer Fire Company.

