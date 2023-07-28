Training hand grenade found in Lebanon park

The resident reportedly told police that on July 26, he found the device while walking in Coleman Memorial Park.

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — Lebanon City police are reminding residents to not touch or disturb suspicious items they may find after a training-type hand grenade was found in a park.

According to the Lebanon City Police Department, on July 27 a resident contacted the department and turned over a police training-type hand grenade that had been modified into an improvised explosive device.

Police later searched the area but were unable to locate additional devices or any other evidence.

The Lebanon City Police Department contacted the Pennsylvania State Police Bomb Squad, who responded and took possession of the device for proper disposal.

Officers with the department believe that the device was likely discarded and not placed in a targeted location. They believe this is an isolated incident and that there is no danger to the public.