Police are searching for Lebanon County man charged with aggravated assault

PALMYRA, Pa. — Police are searching for a Lebanon County man accused of physically assaulting a victim with a deadly weapon in an incident earlier this month.

Thomas Kegarise, 26, of Palmyra, is charged with aggravated assault, terroristic threats, simple assault and harassment in connection to the alleged incident, which occurred on Nov. 24 in the 700 block of North Railroad Street in Palmyra, police claim.

Kegarise allegedly fled from the scene in a black Hyundai Elantra with Pa. registration LRJ9596, according to Palmyra Police, who are trying to determine his whereabouts.