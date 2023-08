The crash occurred Thursday on Mountville Drive near Route 72 in Swatara Township. No injuries were reported.

LEBANON, Pa. — A Lebanon County home sustained heavy damage after it was struck by a tractor trailer truck on Thursday, according to one of the fire companies called to the scene.

The crash occurred Thursday afternoon in Swatara Township, according to the Bunker Hill Fire Company. A tractor trailer truck left the roadway and struck the home, located on the 400 block of Mountville Drive near Route 72.

There were no reported injuries.