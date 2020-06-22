State Police: Report of neglected horses in Lebanon County was a misunderstanding

The animals were actually being cared for by new owners who rescued them, with the goal of restoring them to health, police say

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — State Police investigating a report of suspected animal neglect say they discovered that the eight horses that a tipster believed were being abused were, in fact, rescue animals being cared for by their new owners.

There was no animal abuse, neglect, or any other criminal activity, police concluded.

According to police, a concerned citizen contacted them to report a case of suspected animal abuse at a residence on the 100 block of Cherry Lane Road in Heidelberg Township, Lebanon County. The caller reported that they saw four horses that appeared to be very skinny and possibly neglected on the property.

Police say they contacted the property owners to investigate, and learned that the owners were actually caring for eight horses, all of which were formerly neglected animals that the owners were caring for and restoring to health to resell later.

The horses had just been fed, watered, and were having their bedding changed when investigators were at the scene, police say.

The owners allegedly told police they only had the horses for about a week, and typically did not keep them long after restoring them to health.