State Police are investigating deadly crash in Lebanon County

The crash, which involved a passenger vehicle and a tractor trailer, occurred Tuesday morning on Route 343 and Shirksville Road in Bethel Township. One person died.

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — State Police are investigating a deadly crash that occurred Tuesday morning in Bethel Township, Lebanon County.

The crash occurred at 5:15 a.m. at the intersection of South Pine Grove St. (Route 343) and Shirksville Road, police say.

It involved a passenger vehicle and a tractor trailer truck, according to police.

Police say the crash occurred when the passenger vehicle failed to come to a complete stop at the intersection before turning onto Route 343 and traveling south. The vehicle was struck by the tractor trailer which was traveling north.

The occupants of the passenger vehicle were trapped inside and needed to be extricated, police say.

The driver of the vehicle was determined to be deceased at the scene, while the passenger was airlifted to Hershey Medical Center for treatment, according to police. There was no word on the extent of the victim's injuries, police say.

Police have also not yet identified the driver of the passenger vehicle.