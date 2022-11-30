Salvation Army seeks donations to help those affected by Lebanon building collapse

The residents of Chestnut Crossings apartments were displaced Monday when a water main leak damaged the structure, eventually causing a collapse.

LEBANON, Pa. — The Salvation Army of Lebanon said it is accepting donations to help out those affected by a water main break and building collapse Monday at Chestnut Crossings Apartments in the city.

Several residents of the building, located on the 800 block of Chestnut Street, were displaced in the incident. The building was evacuated after a water leak on the fourth floor caused significant damage to floors and electrical circuits, and eventually caused the structure to collapse, according to Duane A. Trautman, the fire chief of Lebanon's Fire Department.

Those displaced in the incident have been staying at a shelter established by the American Red Cross and the Salvation Army of Lebanon.

Both organizations are providing residents with shelter, essentials, and meals.

Donations are welcome, the Salvation Army said.

The organizations say they need the following items for residents:

Bedding – small comforters or blankets

Clothing (Men’s and women’s) All sizes (Small to extra-large) – sweat pants, t-shirts, and socks

Food items – Milk, eggs, bread, lunch meat and cheese, cans of soups, fruits, vegetables, and snacks