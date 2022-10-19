Lebanon County man accused of sexually assaulting 5-year-old girl in 2016

Preston Lareau, currently an inmate at SCI-Benner Township in Bellefonte, allegedly admitted to the alleged sexual assaults, according to Palmyra Police.

PALMYRA, Pa. — A 21-year-old Lebanon man has been charged with sexually assaulting a 5-year-old child, according to Palmyra Police.

Preston Henry Lareau, formerly of Lebanon and currently an inmate at SCI-Benner Township in Bellefonte, was charged after an investigation launched in January after the victim, now 11, came forward to report the alleged sexual abuse, according to a criminal complaint affidavit filed Tuesday.

Lareau is charged with involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, endangering the welfare of children, and indecent assault of a person less than 13.

During a forensic interview conducted at the UPMC Pinnacle Children's Advocacy Center in Lebanon, the victim reported that Lareau forced her to perform oral sex on him multiple times in 2016 when she was 5 years old.

He allegedly told the victim to "keep this between you and me," the victim said.

Police interviewed Lareau via video call from SCI-Benner Township, where he is serving time on unrelated charges. Lareau allegedly admitted to having sexual contact with the victim, which occurred when she was 5 and Lareau was 15.