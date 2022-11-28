Online Powerball ticket worth $100,000 sold in Lebanon County

The online ticket matched four of the five white balls drawn, 1-2-31-39-66, and the red Powerball 25 from the Wednesday, Nov. 23 drawing, lottery officials said.

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — A Powerball with Power Play online ticket sold in Lebanon County won a $100,000 prize for the Wednesday, Nov. 23 drawing, the Pennsylvania Lottery announced this week.

The online ticket matched four of the five white balls drawn, 1-2-31-39-66, and the red Powerball 25 to win the prize, less applicable withholding.

Without the $1 Power Play option, the ticket would have been worth $50,000, the Lottery said. The Power Play multiplier drawn was two.

Winners are not known until prizes are claimed and tickets are validated. Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball winners have one year from the drawing date to claim prizes.

Winning tickets purchased at a Lottery retailer should immediately be signed on the back.

Online winnings automatically appear in a player’s account after the claim has been processed.

To initiate an online prize claim, winners should call 1-800-692-7481. Players may visit palottery.com for more information about how to file a claim.

More than 16,800 other PA Lottery Powerball tickets won prizes of various amounts in the drawing, including more than 4,500 tickets purchased with Power Play and 2,400 tickets purchased with Double Play. Players should check every ticket, every time.