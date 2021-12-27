Police: Lebanon man arrested after threatening to kill occupants of home in East Hanover Township

Darin Mack, 55, allegedly threatened several people while armed with an AR-15 rifle, according to State Police. He was arrested after the incident on Dec. 24.

GRANTVILLE, Pa. — A Lebanon man is facing charges after police say he forced his way into a home while armed and threatened to shoot the occupants and others in an incident last week, according to State Police.

Darin Lynn Mack, 55, is charged with firearms violations, harassment, simple assault, and terroristic threats in connection to the incident, which began at about 10:55 p.m. on December 23, according to police.

Police say Mack entered a home on Austin Drive in East Hanover Township, carrying an AR-15 rifle he claimed was loaded. He sat the gun on a couch in the living room and became irate, threatening to shoot the victim and another occupant of the home.

He reportedly told the victim "If anyone comes to my house, I'm going to off them without warning," police claim.

The victim told police they passed out from fear during the incident, according to police.

Mack then fled from the scene and returned to his home on the 200 block of S. 5th Street in Lebanon, where he was taken into custody by the State Police Special Emergency Response Team and other law enforcement officers, according to State Police..