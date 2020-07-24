Police investigating woman's accidental drowning death at Lebanon County facility

CORNWALL, Pa. — Cornwall Borough Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the accidental drowning death of a 46-year-old Lancaster County woman in a pond outside Wellspan Philhaven.
The woman, whom police did not identify, was found Friday at 2:14 p.m. in a pond on the campus, north of the main building on the 200 block of S. Butler Street, police say.
The woman was pronounced dead by the Lebanon County Coroner's Office.
It is unknown how the woman, who was a patient at a facility, entered the pond area, police say.