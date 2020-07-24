Police investigating woman's accidental drowning death at Lebanon County facility

The woman was found in a pond on the campus of Wellspan Philhaven in Cornwall, police say.

CORNWALL, Pa. — Cornwall Borough Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the accidental drowning death of a 46-year-old Lancaster County woman in a pond outside Wellspan Philhaven.

The woman, whom police did not identify, was found Friday at 2:14 p.m. in a pond on the campus, north of the main building on the 200 block of S. Butler Street, police say.

The woman was pronounced dead by the Lebanon County Coroner's Office.