Lebanon County

Police investigating alleged assault of Lebanon Valley College student

The incident occurred Friday morning, according to Annville Township Police. The victim was a 21-year-old woman.
Credit: Annville Township Police
Suspect vehicle in Lebanon Valley College assault case.

ANNVILLE, Pa. — Annville Township Police are investigating the suspected assault of a Lebanon Valley College student last Friday.

Police say the alleged incident occurred around 10:08 a.m., just off campus on the first block of West Sheridan Avenue. The victim was a 21-year-old woman at Lebanon Valley College. She was physically unharmed, according to police.

The victim did not know her assailant, police say. The suspect is described as a white male in his mid-20s, about 5 feet, 10 inches tall, with a thin build and brown hair, according to police. He was wearing a plain white shirt and long red basketball shorts.

The suspect was last seen driving from the scene in a gray Mazda 3 hatchback, heading south on North White Oak Street from West Sheridan Avenue, police say.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Annville Township Police.at (717) 867-2711.