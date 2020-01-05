Police investigating after dead body is found in Lebanon

Police say the body of a man was discovered under the bridged portion of a building that spans the Quittapahilla Creek canal Friday afternoon

LEBANON, Pa. — Lebanon Police are investigating after a body was found Friday afternoon in the area of the 1300 block of Cumberland Street.

According to police, the body of a deceased male was found around 1:25 p.m. by a person walking. The body was discovered under the bridged portion of a building that spans the Quittapahilla Creek canal, police say.

There is no evidence immediately leading to a cause of death, and no identification was found on the body, according to police.

The male has a thin build, about 5 feet, 7 inches tall, and has a lighter skin tone -- possibly black or Hispanic, according to police. The male appears to be 18 to 30 years of age.

No other information regarding the body will be released at this time, police say. The investigation is on-going.