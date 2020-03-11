Police identify couple killed in apparent murder-suicide in Lebanon

Police say Milton Martinez-Rivera shot and killed Elena Mercado Saturday night before turning the gun on himself. He died of his wound on Monday, police say.

LEBANON, Pa. — Lebanon Police and the Lebanon County Coroner's Office have identified the two people involved in a suspected murder-suicide in the city Saturday.

Elena Mercado, 30, and Milton Martinez-Rivera, 35, were found in a home on the 100 block of Mifflin Street by police dispatched for a well-being check at about 8:35 p.m.

Mercado was determined to be dead at the scene while Martinez-Rivera was transported to a local hospital, where he died on Monday, police say.

Both had apparent gunshot wounds, according to police.

Evidence recovered from the scene indicated Martinez-Rivera and Mercado got into a verbal argument, and Martinez-Rivera fatally shot Mercado before shooting himself.

The two were in a relationship, according to police.

A man at the residence, who called police, was uninjured, police say.

A handgun was recovered from the residence, according to police.

An autopsy is being performed on Mercado on Tuesday. Final results of the autopsy will be pending.