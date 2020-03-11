Police identify couple killed in apparent murder-suicide in Lebanon

LEBANON, Pa. — Lebanon Police and the Lebanon County Coroner's Office have identified the two people involved in a suspected murder-suicide in the city Saturday.
Elena Mercado, 30, and Milton Martinez-Rivera, 35, were found in a home on the 100 block of Mifflin Street by police dispatched for a well-being check at about 8:35 p.m.
Mercado was determined to be dead at the scene while Martinez-Rivera was transported to a local hospital, where he died on Monday, police say.
Both had apparent gunshot wounds, according to police.
Evidence recovered from the scene indicated Martinez-Rivera and Mercado got into a verbal argument, and Martinez-Rivera fatally shot Mercado before shooting himself.
The two were in a relationship, according to police.
A man at the residence, who called police, was uninjured, police say.
A handgun was recovered from the residence, according to police.
An autopsy is being performed on Mercado on Tuesday. Final results of the autopsy will be pending.
No autopsy will be performed on Martinez.