Plane crashes into vehicle while trying to land at Lebanon County airport

PALMYRA, Pa. — Authorities are investigating after a plane struck a vehicle while it was trying to land at an airport in Lebanon County on Saturday morning.

The unidentified pilot of the single-engine Luscombe 8A was trying to land the plane at Reigle Field Airport in Palmyra around 9:40 a.m. when he struck a vehicle, said the Federal Aviation Administration.

Officials have yet to say if there were people in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

After the crash, the plane came to a rest on airport property next to the runway.

Officials say the pilot was the only person on the plane.

At this time, it's not known if there were any injuries.