Pennsylvania Renaissance Faire will open for 40th season in the fall, with COVID-19 safety measures in place

The Lebanon County attraction will run on weekends from Sept. 5 through Nov. 1.

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Renaissance Faire announced it will open for its 40th season in the fall, albeit with enhance COVID-19 safety measures in place.

The Lebanon County annual event "will operate this fall significantly different than what we have been accustomed to as we adapt to the new landscape created by COVID-19," proprietor Scott Bowser wrote in a press release announcing the Faire's 2020 plans.

Bowser said the Faire will operate at 25 percent capacity, as smaller crowds will ensure safe and socially distanced seating at the Faire's stages and eating areas, as well as shorter lines at its gates, kitchens, and merchant booths.

As a result, advanced, date-specific tickets will be required for entry, Bowser said.

The Faire will also have CDC-sanctioned sanitzer stations at all food booths, merchant shops and stage areas, as well as mask requirements for all guests, merchants, vendors and performers (when not on-stage), according to Bowser.

Signs reminding guests to adhere to social distancing requirements will also be posted around the grounds, the Faire said.

Since the Faire is only open on weekends, enhanced cleaning and sanitizing will be done during the week and on Faire days, Bowser said. All Faire staff and performers will be screened before the start of business, and guests will be encouraged to self-monitor before attending.

