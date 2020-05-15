PennDOT: Workers will begin installing high-tension cable median barrier along I-81 in Lebanon County next week

The median barrier will be installed along I-81 from the Dauphin County line to the I-78 split, PennDOT said. There may be left shoulder restrictions along the route

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said a contractor is scheduled to begin installing a high-tension cable median barrier along a section of Interstate 81 in Lebanon County next week.

The cable barrier will help prevent errant vehicles from completely crossing the median and colliding with vehicles traveling in the opposite direction, PennDOT said.

The barrier will be installed along a section of I-81 in Lebanon County from the Dauphin County line to the Interstate 78 split, according to PennDOT.

Work is expected to begin Monday, PennDOT said. Motorists are advised that they may encounter left shoulder restrictions during daylight hours Monday through Friday during this project.

Motorists should be alert and drive with caution through the work zone, PennDOT said.

This work is part of a $3.2 million contract to install more than 181,000 linear feet of high-tension cable median barrier along multiple routes in south central Pennsylvania, according to PennDOT.

Penn Line Service, Inc., of Scottsdale PA, is the prime contractor.