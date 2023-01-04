Work project on I-81 South in Lebanon County rescheduled for Jan. 12, PennDOT announces

Due to rain in the forecast, cleanup of a fuel spill near Exit 90 (Route 72) in Swatara Township set for Wednesday has been postponed, PennDOT said.

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — A soil remediation project originally scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 4 on southbound Interstate 81 in Swatara Township, Lebanon County, has been rescheduled due to the forecast for rain, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced.

The project is now planned for Thursday, January 12, according to PennDOT.

A contractor is scheduled to clean up a diesel fuel spill along I-81 South about two miles north of Exit 90 (Route 72/Lebanon).

The rescheduled project -- weather permitting -- will now begin at 8 a.m. on Jan. 12 and last throughout the day.

The left lane of I-81 South in the work area will be closed, PennDOT said. The right lane will remain open.