Palmyra School District investigating apparent racist post on student's social media account

"The district administration is appalled with the content of the images," the district said. "These images do not reflect the values of of the school community."

PALMYRA, Pa. — The Palmyra School District said it is investigating "disturbing racist images" posted by students of the district on social media.

The images appear to depict the students using racist slurs.

