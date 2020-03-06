Palmyra School District investigating apparent racist post on student's social media account

PALMYRA, Pa. — The Palmyra School District said it is investigating "disturbing racist images" posted by students of the district on social media.
The images appear to depict the students using racist slurs.
"The district administration is appalled with the content of the images," the school district said on its Facebook page. "These images do not reflect the values of our school community."
The school district said it immediately contacted law enforcement and is conducting an investigation to gather all possible details.