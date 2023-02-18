Early morning fire displaces several residents in Palmyra apartment building

Crews were dispatched to the apartment building around 3:17 a.m. on Feb. 18.

PALMYRA, Pa. — Crews were dispatched during the early hours of Feb. 18 to put out a fire that had started at a Palmyra Borough apartment building, located at 322 East Main Street.

The Citizen's Fire Company of Palmyra was assisted by local mutual aid fire companies for the fire, which started around 3:17 a.m.

Hummelstown Fire Department reported that crews were on the scene for two and a half hours before the fire was cleared.

David Dugan, fire chief of Citizen's Fire Company of Palmyra, reported the building ended up having severe fire damage as a result of the fire.

Dugan also stated that although there were no injuries, several adults and a child were displaced.