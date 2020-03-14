PA State Police investigating decades-old missing person cold case in Lebanon County

12-year-old Eric Wayne Pyles never made it home after getting off the school bus in December of 2000.

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police say they are actively investigating a missing person cold case from December 2000 in Union Township, Lebanon County.

According to state police, on December 12, 2000, 12-year-old Eric Pyles didn't make it home after getting off the school bus.

State Police at the Jonestown station along with other agencies searched for Pyles but he was never located.

Pyles was last seen wearing black sneakers, blue jeans, a gray sweatshirt with a deer picture on the front, a blue flannel jacket, and was carrying a Redskins bookbag, police say.

On March 14, 2020, a search was carried out on the area of Awol Road, west of Silvertown Road, north of Awol Road in Union Township, by state police cadets and members of state police Jonestown station.