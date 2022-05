According to officials, the fire started around 1:20 p.m. on May 8 at a rowhome on the 600 block of Federal Street before spreading to multiple adjacent buildings.

LEBANON, Pa. — At least one person is injured after a fire in Lebanon on Sunday afternoon.

According to officials with Lebanon County 911 dispatch, the fire started around 1:20 p.m. on May 8 at a rowhome on the 600 block of Federal Street.

The fire then spread to multiple adjacent buildings.

Lebanon County 911 dispatch says at least one person was taken to a local hospital.