Oklahoma woman killed in Lebanon County hit-and-run

Pennsylvania State Troopers were dispatched to 2929 State Route 22 at 9:08 p.m., Feb. 17 when they were alerted about an unconscious female.

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — State police are investigating a reported hit-and-run in Lebanon County.

Pennsylvania State Troopers from the Jonestown Patrol Unit and Criminal Investigation Unit were dispatched at 9:08 p.m. on Feb. 17 to investigate a reported unconscious woman at a Bell and Evans plant in Bethel Township.

Troopers reported that the woman was hit and run over by a truck tractor in the plant's east trailer parking area.

Lebanon County Coroner's Office was called to the accident and pronounced the victim dead at the scene after succumbing to her injuries.

The victim was identified as Modrel Songer, 64, from Valliant, Oklahoma.

No Bell and Evans employees were reportedly involved in the incident, as the victim and alleged driver were employed by a third-party company.