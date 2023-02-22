VA's National Cemetery Administration receives high marks from American Customer Satisfaction Index

The National Cemetery Administration oversees the Fort Indiantown Gap National Cemetery in Lebanon County.

ANNVILLE, Pa. — Editor's note: The video is from November 2022.

The Veterans Administration’s (VA) National Cemetery Administration (NCA)—which provides Veterans and their families with burial benefits and memorial services—led all organizations, public or private, in the prestigious American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI) for 2022, the Lebanon VA Medical Center said Wednesday in a press release.

The NCA oversees the Indiantown Gap National Cemetery in Lebanon County, the medical center said.

NCA received a score of 97, the highest score ever achieved by any organization rated by the ACSI. This is the seventh consecutive time NCA has ranked first overall in customer satisfaction.

The ACSI ratings are “the only national cross-industry measure of customer satisfaction available in the United States,” the VA Medical Center said.

NCA’s score for 2022 is based on ACSI’s surveys of Veterans and their families.

“The culture here is to deliver the best customer service," said Indiantown Gap National Cemetery Director John Spruyt. "The cliché of ‘we only get one chance to get it right’ is our mantra and it’s not just the staff that contributes to our high customer service scores, it’s also the community and volunteers who support the cemetery helping to maintain a national shrine for our Veterans, family members and visitors.”

In 2022, NCA laid 145,737 Veterans and family members to rest. NCA is now providing 94% of Veterans with burial sites within 75 miles of their homes. Additionally, NCA manages the Veterans Legacy Memorial (VLM), the nation's first digital platform dedicated to the memory of more than 4.5 million Veterans interred in VA's national cemeteries and VA-funded state, territorial and Tribal Veterans cemeteries.

VLM allows family, friends and others to preserve their Veteran's legacy by posting tributes, uploading images and sharing their Veteran's achievements, biographical information, and historical documents.