54-year-old dies after Lebanon County motorcycle cash

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A motorcyclist is dead after a crash in Lebanon County Wednesday morning.

According to state police, around 6:45 a.m. on June 1, 54-year-old Joseph Kunder was riding his motorcycle southbound on South College street when an SUV heading northbound began to turn westbound onto King Street in Jackson Township.

Officials say the SUV didn't clear the southbound lane and Kunder's motorcycle crashing into the front passenger side of the car.

Kunder, who was wearing a helmet, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.