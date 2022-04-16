Motorcyclist dead after crash involving SUV in Lebanon County

The 18-year-old was airlifted to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — An 18-year-old motorcyclist is dead after a crash with an SUV on Thursday afternoon in Lebanon County.

According to state police, Zachary J. Stump, of Myerstown, was driving east on West Washington Avenue in Jackson Township when an SUV that was exiting a parking lot, crossed into the road in front of him.

Stump's motorcycle crashed into the passenger-side front fender of the SUV.

He was airlifted to Hershey Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

The 65-year-old driver of the SUV suffered a minor injury.

Both vehicles were towed from the scene.