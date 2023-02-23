Lebanon man indicted on child pornography, attempted online luring charges

Mason Morey, 26, is accused of attempting to lure minors into sexual activity and producing images and videos of child pornography last year.

LEBANON, Pa. — A Lebanon man has been indicted by a federal grand jury on one count of attempted online enticement and 14 counts of production of child pornography after prosecutors say he tried to lure a minor into engaging in sexual activity while online.

Mason Morey, 26, faces a potential maximum sentence of life in prison if he's convicted, according to U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam.

According to Karam, Morey also produced images and videos of child pornography on Dec. 7, 2022.

He contacted at least one minor online between Nov. 28 and Dec. 8 of the same year, Karam said.

Agents with Homeland Security Investigations arrested Morey on Dec. 8, 2022, on the attempted online enticement charges in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania.

Following an initial appearance on the charge, U.S. Magistrate Judge Joseph F. Saporito, Jr. ordered Morey to be detained pending trial.

The case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations (HSI). Assistant U.S. Attorney Jenny P. Roberts is prosecuting the case.