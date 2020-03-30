Man facing charges after allegedly robbing victim while intoxicated

Navorro Young, 37, is facing robbery and disorderly conduct, among other related charges for his role in the incident.

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — A man is facing charges after allegedly robbing a person while intoxicated.

Navorro Young, 37, is facing robbery, terroristic threats, and disorderly conduct, among other related charges for his role in the incident.

On March 27 around 8:00 p.m., police were called to the 100 block of West Main Street in Palmyra for a reported strong armed robbery of a victim near a Turkey Hill.

Upon arrival, police located the victim and the suspect, who was identified as Young.

Authorities say that Young was visibly intoxicated and yelling oscenities.

After an investigation, it was found that Young had taken $30 from the victim and pushed them to the ground.