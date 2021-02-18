Armed robbery suspect out of Louisiana apprehended in Lebanon County

Wilson Breaux, 34, was arrested after being pulled over for a traffic violation Wednesday night in Palmyra, police say.

PALMYRA, Pa. — A wanted armed robbery suspect out of Louisiana was arrested in Lebanon County Wednesday after being pulled over by Palmyra Police.

Wilson Breaux, 34, was stopped at about 9:13 p.m. on the 100 block of North Lingle Avenue by an officer who noted Breaux's vehicle had multiple equipment violations, police say.

After verifying Breaux's identity, the officer noted he was listed as a wanted suspect for armed robbery and aggravated battery in Louisiana, according to police.

Breaux was then taken into custody.

During a search, police discovered Breaux was in possession of cocaine and prescription drugs, police say. He was charged with possession of a controlled substance and multiple traffic violations, according to police.