Additional charges filed against Lebanon County man accused of participating in U.S. Capitol riot

Four additional charges have been filed against Leo Brent Bozell IV, 41, of Palmyra, according to court documents.

PALMYRA, Pa. — A Lebanon County man who was previously charged for his alleged actions in the U.S. Capitol Building during the riot on January 6 is now facing additional charges, court documents show.

Leo Brent Bozell IV, 41, of Palmyra, was previously charged with illegally entering a restricted building, disorderly conduct, and impeding an official session of Congress.

He now faces additional charges of:

Destruction of Government Property

Disorderly Conduct (Restricted Building and Grounds)

Act of Physical Violence in Capitol Grounds or Buildings

Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building

The additional charges were filed by a grand jury investigating the Jan. 6 riot, in which hundreds of former President Donald Trump's supporters allegedly rushed into the Capitol in an apparent attempt to disrupt certification of the Electoral College votes for Trump's successor, President Joe Biden.

According to the initial criminal complaint affidavit filed against him last month, Bozell was seen on the U.S. Senate floor and other locations inside the U.S. Capitol. He was wearing a red, white, and blue Hershey Christian Academy sweatshirt with the school's logo on the front in photos and video taken inside the Capitol building.

Witnesses identified Bozell as the school's girls' basketball coach, but the school issued a statement following his arrest denying that Bozell was ever employed by or affiliated with academy.

Several witnesses came forward to identify Bozell, who was only seen for a short time in the footage observed by investigators, according to the compalint. But, the complaint stated, he is easily identifiable because of the sweatshirt he was wearing.

Three different witnesses contacted the FBI and identified Bozell as the man in the footage, the complaint stated. Two of the witnesses said they were associated with the school, and knew Bozell as a parent of other students there.

The third witness was not affiliated with the school, but told investigators they began investigating Hershey Christian Academy after noticing the distinctive sweatshirt worn by Bozell in footage of the riot. The witness told investigators they researched photos and other publicly available information to identify Bozell as the man in the photos and as a former coach at the school, according to the complaint.

Investigators said Bozell was seen inside the Senate chambers in several photos and videos provided by various media outlets.

In a YouTube video, he was part of a group on the balcony of the Senate chambers. While he was not seen speaking in the video, the group he was standing with was chanting "treason" at the empty chamber floor, after members of the Senate were quickly rushed to safety when the building was breached.

He was also seen in another video found in a collection of Parler videos, the affidavit states. In that video, Bozell was seen chanting with another person on the balcony. He looked at the camera, then jumped over the balcony railing, according to investigators.

A video of Bozell walking out of the Capitol was found in the same collection, according to tjhe complaint.

In a fourth video featuring footage taken from C-SPAN, Bozell was again seen on the Senate chamber balcony and walking around the Senate floor, according to the complaint.