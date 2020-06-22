Lebanon's July 4 fireworks display will go on as planned, mayor says

LEBANON, Pa. — The City of Lebanon announced that its planned July 4 fireworks celebration will go on as scheduled, though the festivities will be tweaked.
The city said it will close Coleman Memorial Park at 7:30 p.m. on July 4, and only aerial fireworks displays will be permitted.
The streets in the vicinity of the park will also be closed, mayor Sherry Capello said in a press release.
The costs of the fireworks display were covered by a GoFundMe page that will continue accepting contributions through July 1, Capello's release said. Several businesses in the city also stepped up to contribute to the event, Capello said.
"Patriotism is still alive in the Lebanon Coummunity," Capello said.