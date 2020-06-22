Lebanon's July 4 fireworks display will go on as planned, mayor says

Several community members and businesses stepped up to pay for the event, according to Lebanon mayor Sherry Capello

LEBANON, Pa. — The City of Lebanon announced that its planned July 4 fireworks celebration will go on as scheduled, though the festivities will be tweaked.

The city said it will close Coleman Memorial Park at 7:30 p.m. on July 4, and only aerial fireworks displays will be permitted.

The streets in the vicinity of the park will also be closed, mayor Sherry Capello said in a press release.

The costs of the fireworks display were covered by a GoFundMe page that will continue accepting contributions through July 1, Capello's release said. Several businesses in the city also stepped up to contribute to the event, Capello said.