LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — A 66-year-old Lebanon woman is dead following a 2-vehicle crash in Jackson Township on Friday evening.

Officials said a vehicle traveling west on Route 422 tried to turn left into a business when it was struck by another vehicle traveling east.

Karen Jones, the front passenger of the vehicle struck, died as a result of the crash police said.