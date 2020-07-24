Lebanon woman accused of stabbing man during domestic dispute

LEBANON, Pa. — A Lebanon woman has been charged after allegedly stabbing a man with a kitchen knife during an altercation at her home early Wednesday, Lebanon Police say.
Rosa Rivera, 51, of the 300 block of Cumberland Street, is charged with aggravated assault and simple assault (domestic violence-related) in connection to the incident, which occurred at 1:33 a.m.
Police say Rivera stabbed the 55-year-old victim after their verbal argument turned physical. The victim walked to a nearby hospital for treatement, and medical staff reported the incident to authorities.
The victim sustained a non-life-threatening wound to his lower abdomen and is expected to recover.
Rivera was taken into custody, transported to Lebanon County Central Booking, and arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Maria Dissinger, who remanded her to Lebanon County Correctional Facility in lieu of $25,000 bail.