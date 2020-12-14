Lebanon Valley DDS Polar Bear Plunge is called off

Organizers are hoping that the 31st annual event, which was set to take place on Jan. 1 in Grantville, can be rescheduled at a later date.

GRANTVILLE, Pa. — The Developmental & Disability Services of Lebanon Valley's 31st Annual Polar Bear Plunge scheduled for New Year's Day has been called off, the organization announced Monday.

Organizers say they are hoping to reschedule the event for a later time.

The annual event, which raises funds for people with disabilities in Lebanon County, is normally held at Wind in the Willows on 35 Webster School Road in Grantville. It was expected to draw hundreds of people to take an icy dip as part of the fundraising effort.