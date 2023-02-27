Lebanon VA Medical Center combatting veteran homelessness

The program placed more than 300 veterans in permanent homes in 2022.

LEBANON, Pa. — Inflation and rising housing costs are making it harder for many Americans to afford their basic needs. Many people who live on fixed incomes have found themselves homeless, including veterans.

The Lebanon VA Medical Center is helping homeless veterans find hope.

"We take them from that crisis state, into more stabilization," said Shayla Kimmel, the healthcare for homeless veterans program coordinator at the VA.

The program meets veterans where they are.

"We have outreach social workers who meet veterans out in the community," Kimmel said. "Whether they're under bridges, they're living in their cars, they're in our shelters. The outreach social worker connects with the veteran and does a complete assessment on what their need is."

For many, the first need is stable housing.

Last year, the Lebanon VA surpassed its goal, placing more than 300 veterans in permanent housing. Social workers get them to shelter the same day and soon help them find a rental.

Once they move in, the program supplements a veteran's rent for a year, before they take over the lease. The VA also uses American Rescue Funds and VA Supportive Housing Vouchers to help veterans keep up with rising costs.

"When rent went from $500 to $1,000, we were able to accommodate that difference," Kimmel said. "It was a quick spike through the year, which made it unaffordable for most veterans."

It's not just homes. VA social workers connect veterans with medical and mental health treatment. They follow up with veterans every week and help them connect to the community, making sure they don't end up back where they were.

"It's really looking at, what we are going to do to put in place, to make sure that this is your last time that you're going to be homeless," Kimmel said.