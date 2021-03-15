Lebanon VA hospital says it now has COVID-19 vaccines available for all eligible Central Pennsylvania veterans enrolled in VA healthcare

The hospital said it is sending text messages to all eligible South-Central Pennsylvania VA-enrolled veterans whose mobile phone numbers are current in its database.

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — The Lebanon VA Medical Center announced Monday that COVID-19 vaccine is available for all eligible South-Central Pennsylvania veterans enrolled in VA healthcare, regardless of age or previously recorded medical conditions for vaccine priority.

The hospital said it is sending text messages to all eligible South-Central Pennsylvania VA-enrolled veterans whose mobile phone numbers are current in its data base.

The VEText system will locate the next available appointment in closest proximity to where the veteran lives, the hospital said.

Alternatively, eligible and enrolled veterans can call the Vaccine Scheduling line at 717-228-5965 to schedule their vaccine appointment, the VA hospital said -- but call volumes are expected to be longer than desired.

All vaccine appointments are scheduled in advance unless otherwise advertised, according to the medical center.

“Lebanon VAMC has made sufficient progress in providing the vaccine to our CDC (Center for Disease Control and Prevention) high risk categories since beginning vaccinations in December, that we can now schedule eligible Veterans for it, regardless of their medical conditions or age," said Dr. Stuart Roop, chief of staff at the medical center. "Our supply of vaccine is sufficient to open the vaccine clinics to all Veterans enrolled in VA health care.”

The medical center urges any veterans who have not yet enrolled for the benefits they've earned to do so as soon as possible. Every new enrollment helps support Veterans already receiving health care, the hospital said.

To talk with an enrollment specialist, veterans are encouraged to call 717-228-6000 and leave their name and a valid day time phone number so enrollment staff may contact them, the medical center said.