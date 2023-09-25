Lebanon School District announces passing of superintendent Dr. Arthur Abrom

According to Nicole L. Malinoski, the assistant to the superintendent, Dr. Arthur Abrom passed away on Sunday, Sept. 24.

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — The Lebanon School District announced the passing of its superintendent Monday evening.

According to Nicole L. Malinoski, the assistant to the superintendent, Dr. Arthur Abrom passed away on Sunday, Sept. 24.

"As Superintendent of the Lebanon School District, Dr. Abrom was an integral part of our district and made significant contributions to our organization during his time with us," An announcement on the district's website reads.

Dr. Abrom began his service with the school district in 2017 and will "always be remembered" for his dedication to the students and culture of the school.

Before taking the role of superintendent at Lebanon, Dr. Abrom spent 20 years with the School District of Lancaster.

"During this difficult time, let us come together as a family to support each other and honor Dr. Abrom’s memory," read a pop-up message on the district's website. "Please keep his family and loved ones in your thoughts."

Malinoski encouraged members of the district to honor Dr. Abrom's legacy by continuing to uphold the values he believed in.