Lebanon Police identify suspect in July 19 hatchet attack that left a Harrisburg man injured

LEBANON, Pa. — Lebanon Police have identified the suspect accused of attacking a Harrisburg man with a hatchet during a July 18 altercation in Lebanon.

Misael Guilbe-Leon, 33, of Harrisburg, has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, and possessing the instruments of crime in the incident, which occurred on the 900 block of Cumberland Street, police say.

Guilbe-Leon remains at large.

The victim, a 23-year-old man, continues to recover from injuries sustained in the attack, police say.

According to police, the alleged attack was the result of an altercation between three men that began just before 4 a.m. The fight began when two of the men attempted to remove a bottle of alcohol belonging to Guilbe-Leon from a business on Cumberland Street.

Police say Guilbe-Leon confronted the other two men outside and a fight ensued, police say. One man was struck in the head with a bottle and received medical attention. The other person was allegedly armed with a tire iron when he confronted Guilbe-Leon, who had a hatchet. During the fight, Guilbe-Leon allegedly struck the other man in the right side of his back, causing a "substantial" injury, according to police.