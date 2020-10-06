Lebanon Police continue to investigate June 4 crash that killed motorcycle driver

LEBANON, Pa. — Lebanon Police say they are still investigating a crash that killed a motorcycle driver on June 4.
James Miller, 36, of South Lebanon Township, died of injuries sustained in the crash, which occurred at about 4:29 p.m. at N. 9th and Guilford streets, police say.
Miller was driving north on N. 9th St. when his motorcycle struck a vehicle operated by Earl Yordy, 76, of North Lebanon Township. Yordy's vehicle was traveling east on Guilford Road and was struck as it proceeded into the intersection, police say.
Yordy was not injured in the crash.
Miller was not wearing a helmet, according to police.
This accident remains under investigation by the Lebanon County District Attorney’s Office Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team and the Lebanon City Police Department.
Anyone who witnessed the accident is asked to call the Lebanon City Police Department at 717 272 2054 or 717 272 6611.