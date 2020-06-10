Lebanon Police are investigating single-vehicle crash that killed 60-year-old Cornwall man

The crash occurred at 11:21 a.m. in the area of N. 8th and Maple streets, police say.

LEBANON, Pa. — A 60-year-old Cornwall man died in a single-vehicle crash in Lebanon Tuesday morning, Lebanon City Police said.

The crash occurred around 11:21 a.m. in the area of N. 8th and Maple streets, police say.

Police determined the vehicle was driving north on 8th street when, for an undetermined reason, it crossed Maple Street, ran through a stop sign on 8th St., and struck a building on the northwest corner of the intersection.

The building was not occupied and the vehicle was only occupied by the driver, police say.

The cause of the driver's death is still under investigation. His name is being withheld while family is notified, according to police.