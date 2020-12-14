Lebanon man killed in crash involving motorcycle and vehicle Sunday afternoon

Jose Rivera-Rivera, 37, was driving a motorcycle that struck a vehicle at the intersection of 10th and Lehman streets, police say. He died of his injuries.

LEBANON, Pa. — Lebanon Police are investigating a crash involving a motorcycle and vehicle that left one person dead Sunday afternoon in the area of 10th and Lehman streets.

According to police, a Hyundai Tucson traveling west on Lehman Street at about 12:34 p.m. was struck on the right rear passenger door area by the motorcycle, which was heading south on 10th Street.

The motorcyclist, who was identified as Jose Rivera-Rivera, 37, of Lebanon, was alone on the bike and was not wearing a helmet, police say. He was fatally injured as a result of the accident.

Police identified the driver of the other vehicle as Franklin Billich Jr., 66, of Lebanon.

Investigators with the Lebanon County District Attorney's Office Serious Traffic Accident Response Team are reviewing video evidence from the intersection, police say. The investigation is ongoing.