LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — Police say a 40-year-old Lebanon man died early this morning after a single-vehicle crash.

Christopher Perhonitch was traveling eastbound on Route 422 when he crashed into a tree after he lost control of his vehicle, police say.

According to officials, Perhonitch was driving too fast for the road conditions at the time.