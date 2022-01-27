Lebanon man pleads guilty to 16 animal cruelty charges

Steven Alston will serve up to 23 months in prison and two years of probation after 34 dogs were rescued from his property in October 2020, the PSPCA said.

LEBANON, Pa. — A Lebanon man faces a maximum sentence of 23 months in prison and two years of probation after pleading guilty last week to 16 counts of animal cruelty, the Pennsylvania SPCA announced Thursday.

Steven Alston entered an open guilty plea to the charges on Jan. 19, the PSPCA said. The charges stem from an incident in October 2020, where PSPCA agents removed 34 dogs from his property.

Alston pleaded guilty to 14 felony counts of aggravated cruelty to animals, one misdemeanor count of cruelty to animals, and a misdemeanor count of neglect of animals due to lack of veterinary care, the PSPCA said.

Alston was charged with cutting the ears of seven Presa Canario puppies, using scissors and no anesthesia. He also was charged with the prolonged suffering of a German Shepherd, who was found on his property suffering from severe, necrotic wounds that had been left untreated.

He was also charged with the death of three dogs found on the property that had died of untreated injuries, the PSPCA said.

Judge John C. Tylwalk, who accepted the plea, sentenced Alston to a minimum of six months and maximum of 23 months of incarceration, followed by two years of probation.

Additionally, Alston is prohibited from owning, possessing or caring for animals during this period of supervision, according to the PSPCA.

Restitution and fines were also ordered, and after his release, Alston is subject to random inspections of his property by Humane Law Enforcement officers.

All living animals rescued from Alston’s property, including Sway, the German Shepherd, made full recoveries and were adopted, the PSPCA said.

The raid on Alston's property occurred on Oct. 1, 2020, when PSPCA Humane Law Enforcement officers, acting on a tip regarding the illegal ear cropping and tail docking of puppies, rescued 34 animals found to be suffering from untreated medical conditions and sanitation issues, the PSPCA said.