Lebanon man accused of sexually assaulting a woman against her will

Michael Cotton Jr, 39, is charged with rape, sexual assault, incident and simple assault and strangulation, according to court documents.

LEBANON, Pa. — A Lebanon man is accused of sexually assaulting a woman after he allegedly had sexual intercourse with her against her will.

Michael Cotton Jr, 39, is charged with rape, sexual assault, incident and simple assault and strangulation, according to court documents.

Police say the incident happened on June 9 at 11 a.m. on the 300 block of North 5th Street.

Cotton and the victim know each from a previous relationship, police said in a release.

Cotton is accused of assaulting the 35-year-old victim by punching and holding his forearm across her neck and preventing her from breathing, according to authorities.

Officials say the victim was treated at a medical facility.

Cotton was apprehended and arraigned in lieu of $50,000 bail.

Police say on Wednesday at 8:33 p.m, they responded to a complaint of a protection from abuse order violation.

The victim had acquired a protection from abuse against Cotton after the initial incident. Cotton is accused of having a third party connect him to the victim’s phone and allegedly violating the order by leaving a voice message for the victim on her phone.