Lebanon man accused of selling counterfeit Viagra, other pharmaceutical products

Stefan Knoche, 55, was charged with trafficking counterfeit drugs in U.S. Middle District Court, according to U.S. Attorney David J. Freed

LEBANON, Pa. — A Lebanon man has been charged in federal court with trafficking counterfeit drugs, according to U.S. Attorney David J. Freed.

Stefan Knoche, 55, is accused of selling drugs that contained counterfeit marks of pharmaceutical manufacturers Pfizer, Bayer AG, Eli Lilly and Company, and Roche Holding AG between May 23, 2017 and April 12, 2018, Freed said.

The drugs were fake Viagra, Aurogra, Xanax, Levitra, Cialis, and Valium, according to Freed. All used counterfeit trademarks of their respective pharmaceutical companies, Freed said.

The case was investigated by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service; U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Office of Criminal Investigations; and U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Homeland Security Investigations.

Assistant U.S. Attorney James T. Clancy is prosecuting the case.