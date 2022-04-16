Lebanon County shopping center damaged in fire

Fire officials said the fire started in the kitchen of a Chinese buffet at the shopping center.

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — A shopping center in Lebanon County was damaged after a fire on Saturday morning fire officials said.

Firefighters were dispatched to Cedar Crest Square located at 1800 Quentin Road in North Cornwall Township just before 10 a.m. for a reported fire.

Once crews were on the scene, the fire was quickly upgraded to a 2nd alarm for more manpower.

No one was reported injured in the fire.

Fire officials say the fire started in the kitchen of a Chinese buffet at the shopping center.

The fire is currently under investigation but it's not considered suspicious.