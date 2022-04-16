x
Lebanon County

Lebanon County shopping center damaged in fire

Fire officials said the fire started in the kitchen of a Chinese buffet at the shopping center.
Credit: Peter Kim - stock.adobe.com

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — A shopping center in Lebanon County was damaged after a fire on Saturday morning fire officials said.

Firefighters were dispatched to Cedar Crest Square located at 1800 Quentin Road in North Cornwall Township just before 10 a.m. for a reported fire.

Once crews were on the scene, the fire was quickly upgraded to a 2nd alarm for more manpower.

No one was reported injured in the fire.

Fire officials say the fire started in the kitchen of a Chinese buffet at the shopping center.

The fire is currently under investigation but it's not considered suspicious.

Engine 17 and Ladder 20 were first arriving Engine and Ladder at this 2nd Alarm restaurant fire in North Cornwall Township this morning. Photo by Evy Miller Kirby

Posted by Lebanon City Fire Department on Saturday, April 16, 2022

