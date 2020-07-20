Free COVID-19 Testing Sites in Lebanon County

the Pennsylvania Health Department is offering free COVID-19 tests staring tomorrow all over Lebanon County, click here for a full list of testing sites.

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is offering free COVID-19 testing throughout Lebanon County starting tomorrow, July 21st.

Health officials are urging people in the county to get tested if they think they've been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 or anyone experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.

Below is a list of those sites and when they will operate:

July 21, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., River of Life Church- 825 N. 7th St, Lebanon, PA

July 23, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Living Christian Church- 370 N. 7th St, Lebanon, PA

July 28, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Village Apartments- 201 Village Dr, Lebanon, PA

July 30, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Optimist Park- 1400 Elder St, Lebanon, PA

Aug. 4, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., St. Benedict the Abbot Church- 1300 Lehman St, Lebanon, PA

Aug. 6, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Lebanon Community Library, 125 N 7th St, Lebanon, PA

Aug. 11, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Welsh Mountain Health Center- 920 Church St, Lebanon, PA

Aug. 13, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Church of the Good Shepherd- 1500 Quentin Rd, Lebanon, PA

Aug. 14, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Walnut Street Park- 193 Walnut Street, Lebanon, PA

You'll need an ID to get a test and they will be conducted on a first come, first-serve basis.